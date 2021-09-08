Large Earthquake Near Acapulco Shakes Buildings in Mexicoâ€™s Capital
Published
A 7.1 magnitude earthquake struck near the port city of Acapulco late Tuesday, Mexicoâ€™s seismological agency said.Full Article
Published
A 7.1 magnitude earthquake struck near the port city of Acapulco late Tuesday, Mexicoâ€™s seismological agency said.Full Article
A powerful earthquake has struck in southern Mexico near the Pacific resort city of Acapulco, causing buildings to rock and sway in..
A 7.1 magnitude earthquake struck near the port city of Acapulco late Tuesday, Mexicoâ€™s seismological agency said.