Family of 6 from Amherst dead after fire in camper
RCMP say firefighters were called to a camper fire on Mountain Road in Millvale, N.S., Sunday evening and discovered two adults and four children had died.
Six members of a family have died in a fire Sunday evening in a travel trailer in rural Nova Scotia.