Rescue of 39 trapped miners underway near Sudbury
The rescue of 39 miners trapped underground for more than 24 hours following an incident at a mine in northern Ontario was underway Monday afternoon, their employer said.Full Article
Thirty-nine Vale employees have been trapped underground in the Totten Mine in Sudbury, Ont., since Sunday, the company says.