Ontario reports 476 new COVID-19 cases; 14 additional deaths
Published
Ontario reported 476 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, along with 14 additional deaths, as the province’s known active caseload hit its lowest point in six weeks.Full Article
Published
Ontario reported 476 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, along with 14 additional deaths, as the province’s known active caseload hit its lowest point in six weeks.Full Article
The UK has recorded 38,520 new COVID-19 cases and 181 more coronavirus-related deaths in the latest 24-hour period, government data..
According to the Union Health ministry's data, India added fresh Covid cases 18,132 cases and 193 Covid-related deaths in the last..