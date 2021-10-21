Dinosaurs May Have Been Socializing Nearly 200 Million Years Ago
Published
A trove of fossilized eggs and skeletons in Argentina revealed that some dinosaurs likely traveled in herds and socialized by age.Full Article
Published
A trove of fossilized eggs and skeletons in Argentina revealed that some dinosaurs likely traveled in herds and socialized by age.Full Article
We all know how the dinosaurs died, but far more recently there was another extinction event on Earth.
BOULDER, COLORADO — About 66 million years ago, an object estimated to be 6 miles wide — that’s almost 10 kilometers wide —..