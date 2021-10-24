Ontario reports 370 new COVID-19 cases, 1 more death
Published
Ontario is reporting fewer than 400 new COVID-19 cases today and one additional virus-related death.Full Article
Published
Ontario is reporting fewer than 400 new COVID-19 cases today and one additional virus-related death.Full Article
Besides these new cases reported on Saturday, the virus also claimed the lives of four more people, which raised the death toll in..
With 666 more COVID-19-related fatalities in the last 24 hours, the death toll climbed to 4,53,708.