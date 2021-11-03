Ontario reports 378 new COVID-19 cases today, 5 more deaths
Published
Ontario is reporting nearly 400 new COVID-19 cases today as the seven-day rolling average of daily infections increases week-over-week once again.Full Article
Published
Ontario is reporting nearly 400 new COVID-19 cases today as the seven-day rolling average of daily infections increases week-over-week once again.Full Article
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Hundreds of Greek health care workers protested in central Athens against mandatory coronavirus vaccines..
Ontario is reporting more than 400 new COVID-19 cases today as the daily case count jumps by about 100 additional cases..