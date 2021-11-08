U.S. eases COVID-19 restrictions at land border for fully vaccinated Canadians
For the first time in nearly 20 months, non-essential traffic is once again moving in both directions across the Canada-U.S. land border.Full Article
Expect more Canadians heading into the U.S. when land border restrictions lift Monday for fully vaccinated international..
PHOENIX (AP) — Canadians Ian and Heather Stewart are savoring the idea of leaving behind this winter's subzero temperatures when..