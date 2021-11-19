Canada has thrown away at least one million COVID-19 vaccine doses: survey
Published
An informal survey shows that at least one million doses of Canada's COVID-19 vaccine supply have gone to waste.Full Article
Published
An informal survey shows that at least one million doses of Canada's COVID-19 vaccine supply have gone to waste.Full Article
The local authority report shows that more than one million doses of the vaccine have been administered, with over 160,000 people..
KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Nepal will obtain enough vaccines to immunize all adults against COVID-19 by mid-April and is focusing on..