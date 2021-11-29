Lionel Messi Wins Record Seventh Ballon d’Or
For the Paris St.-Germain star, the honor capped a year in which he led Argentina to the Copa América title.Full Article
Cristiano Ronaldo finished sixth in this year's Ballon d'Or - his worst performance since 2010. Lionel Messi won a record-setting..
Paris St-Germain and Argentina forward Lionel Messi wins the Ballon d'Or - awarded to the best footballer of the year - for a..