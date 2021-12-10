Former D.E.A. Agent Sentenced to 12 Years in Drug Money Scheme
Published
Jose Ismael Irizarry took part in a seven-year scheme that used proceeds from drug investigations to buy jewelry, cars and a house in Colombia, prosecutors said.Full Article
Published
Jose Ismael Irizarry took part in a seven-year scheme that used proceeds from drug investigations to buy jewelry, cars and a house in Colombia, prosecutors said.Full Article
Watch VideoBob Dole, who overcame disabling war wounds to become a sharp-tongued Senate leader from Kansas, a Republican..