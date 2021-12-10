Mexico migrant truck crash leaves 55 dead
Published
A Mexican official says 55 people have died in an accident involving a truck transporting migrants, mostly from Guatemala, in Mexico.Full Article
Published
A Mexican official says 55 people have died in an accident involving a truck transporting migrants, mostly from Guatemala, in Mexico.Full Article
The migrants, mostly from Guatemala and apparently U.S.-bound, had been crammed into a tractor-trailer that flipped and slammed..
Watch VideoRescue workers rushing to a highway accident found a horrific scene of death and injury after a freight truck jammed..