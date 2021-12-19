Here is what you need to know to book your COVID-19 booster shot in Ont. on Monday
Beginning on Monday, Ontarians over 18 years of age will be able to book appointments to receive a booster dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
In a speech scheduled for Tuesday afternoon, President Biden is detailing major changes to his COVID-19 winter plan,
NEW YORK (AP) — Omicron has raced ahead of other variants and is now the dominant version of the coronavirus in the U.S.,