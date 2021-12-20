Chile election: Laser shone at Gabriel Boric during victory speech
Published
The bouncing green light did not seem to faze Gabriel Boric as he spoke to supporters in Santiago.Full Article
Published
The bouncing green light did not seem to faze Gabriel Boric as he spoke to supporters in Santiago.Full Article
Gabriel Boric, who won the 2021 Chilean presidential election, speaks after a candidates' debate, Oct. 10, 2021. / Mediabanco..
Former leftist student leader Gabriel Boric will be under quick pressure from his supporters to fulfil his promises to remake Chile..