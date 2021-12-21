Ontario reports 3,453 new COVID-19 cases, 10 more deaths
Ontario is reporting more than 3,400 new COVID-19 cases and 10 more deaths on Tuesday as hospitalizations continue to rise.Full Article
Ontario health officials are reporting 3,453 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday as the province hits a new third dose vaccine..
