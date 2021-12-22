Contractor facing multiple fraud charges left home in 'atrocious' state
Published
CBC News spoke to half a dozen people who claim they paid a Nova Scotia contractor thousands of dollars but he didn't do the work he promised.Full Article
Published
CBC News spoke to half a dozen people who claim they paid a Nova Scotia contractor thousands of dollars but he didn't do the work he promised.Full Article
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The former top executive for the contractor hired to build two South Carolina nuclear reactors that were..