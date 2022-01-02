Ontario reports 16,714 new COVID-19 cases, 16 more deaths
Published
Ontario is reporting more than 16,000 new COVID-19 cases today and 16 more virus-related deaths as the number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care surpasses 220.Full Article
Published
Ontario is reporting more than 16,000 new COVID-19 cases today and 16 more virus-related deaths as the number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care surpasses 220.Full Article
US Reports More Than , 1 Million New Daily COVID-19 Cases, Amid Omicron Surge.
According to Johns Hopkins University,..
Infectious diseases specialist Dr. Isaac Bogoch says the surge in new COVID-19 cases is leading to more hospitalizations across..