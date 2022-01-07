27 out of 130 passengers on Sunwing party flight to Mexico back in Canada: Duclos
Federal Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos says about 27 of the 130 passengers on the Sunwing party flight to Mexico have returned to Canada.Full Article
Air Transat says passengers who were partying maskless on a recent Sunwing flight from Montreal to Mexico will not be allowed on..