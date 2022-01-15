Ontario reports 43 new COVID-19 deaths; record 3,957 hospitalizations
Published
Ontario is reporting 43 new COVID-19-related deaths as the province hit another record number of hospitalizations due to the Omicron variant.Full Article
Published
Ontario is reporting 43 new COVID-19-related deaths as the province hit another record number of hospitalizations due to the Omicron variant.Full Article
Ontario is reporting a record-breaking number of COVID-19 hospitalizations on Friday as well as 42 more deaths related to the..
COVID-19 cases are threatening to overwhelm hospitals in several parts of Canada, with hospitalizations nearing or reaching record..
More than 2,400 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, marking a new record for hospitalizations throughout the pandemic.