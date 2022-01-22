Evive Nutrition recalling smoothie product because of cyanide poisoning risk
Published
Evive Nutrition Inc. is recalling its Immunity Super Functional Smoothie because it contains raw elderberries that may cause cyanide poisoning.Full Article
Published
Evive Nutrition Inc. is recalling its Immunity Super Functional Smoothie because it contains raw elderberries that may cause cyanide poisoning.Full Article
Evive Nutrition Inc. is recalling three batches of its Immunity Super Functional Smoothie due to the presence of raw elderberries,..