Man, 27, charged with murder after woman found dead in Mississauga parking lot
A 27-year-old man is in custody in connection with the murder of a woman who was found dead in parking lot in Mississauga earlier this week.Full Article
Peel Regional Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in a Mississauga parking lot Wednesday morning.