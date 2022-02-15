Juan Orlando Hernandez: Former president of Honduras led away in handcuffs
The United States is seeking to extradite Juan Orlando Hernandez for alleged ties to drug traffickers.Full Article
Honduran police detained ex-President Juan Orlando Hernandez on Tuesday, escorting him from his home in handcuffs and chains,..
Juan Orlando Hernández, who is implicated in his brother’s drugs trafficking case, say he will co-operate