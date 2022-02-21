MPs to vote tonight on government's decision to invoke Emergencies Act for blockades
Published
Designating no go zones within Canada's capital, ensuring tow trucks were available to remove vehicles from city streets and stopping the flow of money and goods keeping anti-government demonstrators fed and fuelled are all clear ways the Emergencies Act helped end the Ottawa blockades, Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino said on Sunday ahead of a House of Commons vote on the controversial measure.Full Article