Ontario Liberal leader calls on LCBO to pull Russian products over Ukraine invasion
Published
The leader of Ontario's Liberal Party is asking the LCBO to stop selling Russian products following that country's invasion of Ukraine.Full Article
Published
The leader of Ontario's Liberal Party is asking the LCBO to stop selling Russian products following that country's invasion of Ukraine.Full Article
Ontario Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca is calling for the LCBO to drop all Russian alcohol from its shelves in the wake of..