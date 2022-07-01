Winnipeg Jets finalizing deal to make Rick Bowness new head coach: reports
Published
The Winnipeg Jets are finalizing a deal with Rick Bowness to become the team's new head coach, according to multiple media reports.Full Article
Published
The Winnipeg Jets are finalizing a deal with Rick Bowness to become the team's new head coach, according to multiple media reports.Full Article
The Winnipeg Jets are finalizing a deal with Rick Bowness to become the team's new head coach, according to multiple media reports.