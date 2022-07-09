Luis Echeverría Alvarez, Former President of Mexico, Dies at 100
Published
He had faced accusations that, as interior secretary, he was responsible for repressing protests before the 1968 Olympics that ended in a massacre.Full Article
Published
He had faced accusations that, as interior secretary, he was responsible for repressing protests before the 1968 Olympics that ended in a massacre.Full Article
null / Credit: Mon Petit Chou Photography / Unsplash
Mexico City Newsroom, Jul 5, 2022 / 12:19 pm (CNA).
Will..