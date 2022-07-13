Ontario to reveal plan for expanded 4th COVID-19 vaccine dose eligibility
Ontario will release its plan for expanded fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose eligibility and update its testing strategy at an announcement on Tuesday.Full Article
Ontario is opening up eligibility for fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose to all adults aged 18 and up this week.