Man, 35, arrested after elderly woman assaulted at Kipling Station
Published
A 35-year-old man been arrested and charged in connection with the recent assault of an elderly woman at Kipling Station.Full Article
Published
A 35-year-old man been arrested and charged in connection with the recent assault of an elderly woman at Kipling Station.Full Article
Police have identified a suspect wanted in connection with the alleged assault of an 85-year-old woman at a Toronto subway station..
A WOMAN has been taken to hospital after being struck with a glass bottle whilst walking under a station.