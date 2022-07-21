Workers in hazmat suits haul 8 tonnes of spoiled meat from North Bay, Ont., butcher shop
A hazmat-suited cleanup crew is hauling away over eight tonnes of rotting meat from an abandoned butcher shop in North Bay, Ont.Full Article
