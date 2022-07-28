Police investigating after fireworks set off inside Scotiabank Arena during Dua Lipa concert
Published
Toronto police are investigating after fireworks were set off inside Scotiabank Arena during a Dua Lipa concert Wednesday night.Full Article
Published
Toronto police are investigating after fireworks were set off inside Scotiabank Arena during a Dua Lipa concert Wednesday night.Full Article
Dua Lipa's concert in Toronto featured some unplanned effects, thanks to some fans who somehow snuck fireworks inside the venue,..