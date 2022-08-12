Former B.C. New Democrat leader Bob Skelly dead at 79
Published
Bob Skelly served five terms in the B.C. Legislature representing the Vancouver Island riding of Alberni from 1972 until 1987. He died on Aug. 6.Full Article
Published
Bob Skelly served five terms in the B.C. Legislature representing the Vancouver Island riding of Alberni from 1972 until 1987. He died on Aug. 6.Full Article
Watch VideoA divided Congress gave final approval Friday to Democrats' flagship climate and health care bill, handing President Joe..