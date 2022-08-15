Canadian home sales fall for fifth month in a row, down 29% from last July: CREA
Published
The Canadian Real Estate Association found home sales fell for the fifth consecutive month between June and July.Full Article
Published
The Canadian Real Estate Association found home sales fell for the fifth consecutive month between June and July.Full Article
Watch VideoAverage long-term U.S. mortgage rates soared this week in a continued volatile market as the key 30-year loan rate..
A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming this week:
SPOTLIGHT ON..