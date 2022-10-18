Second-degree murder charge laid in fatal North York shooting
Published
A 23-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with a shooting in North York earlier this month.Full Article
Published
A 23-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with a shooting in North York earlier this month.Full Article
By John and Nisha Whitehead
Think twice before you call the cops to carry out a welfare check on a loved..
FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens (PIX11) --- The 18-year-old suspect accused of fatally shooting another teen aboard a subway train in Queens..