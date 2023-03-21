Canada's annual inflation rate cooled in February
The annual pace of inflation cooled in February as it posted its largest deceleration since April 2020.Full Article
Canada's inflation rate slowed more than expected in February to its lowest level in 13 months, data showed on Tuesday, backing up..
Statistics Canada says the annual pace of inflation cooled as its consumer price index for February rose 5.2 per cent compared with..