Funeral for two Edmonton police officers shot and killed responding to family dispute
Published
A regimental funeral is set to be held today for two Edmonton police officers who were shot and killed by a 16-year-old boy.Full Article
Published
A regimental funeral is set to be held today for two Edmonton police officers who were shot and killed by a 16-year-old boy.Full Article
Family and friends of two police officers who were shot and killed while responding to a family dispute gathered in downtown..