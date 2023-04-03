Dramatic video shows skier rescuing snowboarders stuck in tree well
Published
Skier Francis Zuber found buried snowboarder Ian Steger just in time to free him from a tree well.Full Article
Published
Skier Francis Zuber found buried snowboarder Ian Steger just in time to free him from a tree well.Full Article
Skier Francis Zuber found buried snowboarder Ian Steger just in time to free him from a tree well.
Dramatic video from a bodycam captures the moment a skier, who happened to be passing by, rescues a snowboarder buried upside down..