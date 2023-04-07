Hundreds of thousands remain without power after deadly ice storm hits Quebec
Hydro-Québec says it's restored power to more than half a million customers since Wednesday's ice storm, but more than 600,000 remain in the dark.Full Article
A destructive ice storm in southern Quebec left hundreds of thousands of homes without electricity. Canada’s Prime Minister..
After Wednesday's ice storm, more than 800,000 Hydro-Québec customers are still without power.