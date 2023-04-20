The federal government promised to plant 2 billion trees by 2030. It's nowhere close.
Published
Environment Commissioner Jerry DeMarco says Canada is nowhere close to meeting its goal of planting two billion trees in 10 years.Full Article
Published
Environment Commissioner Jerry DeMarco says Canada is nowhere close to meeting its goal of planting two billion trees in 10 years.Full Article
ViewWhite House national security adviser Jake Sullivan spoke by phone with Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on..