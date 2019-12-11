Global  

Civil Defence searching for 80 abandoned rental cars on the West Coast

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 11 December 2019 ()
Civil Defence searching for 80 abandoned rental cars on the West CoastBy RNZ Civil Defence staff on the West Coast are searching for 80 rental cars that tourists abandoned this week.About 1000 tourists were left stranded in Franz Josef after landslips blocked all routes in and out of the town...
