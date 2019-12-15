Your weather: Heavy rain, gale force winds, thunderstorms for start of week as Tasman tempest approaches New Zealand

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources NBC26 Storm Shield Forecast We will start off next week in the lower 40s and cloudy skies. Heading towards Christmas, we will be cooling off slightly. Christmas eve currently has temperatures in the mid to upper 30s under mostly.. Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin Duration: 03:38Published 2 days ago Gino Recchia NBC26 Weather Forecast Tonight, expect temperatures falling into the lower 30s with light southwest winds under mostly clear skies. Sunday, highs will be back in the lower to mid 40s for many of us with another sunny day.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 03:45Published 3 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources Your weather: Wet and wild Friday before fine weekend for New Zealand A wild Friday is in store for most of New Zealand, with heavy rain, gale-force winds and a chance of thunderstorms. But the good news is the weather should...

New Zealand Herald 5 days ago



Weather: Rain and wind around in most regions for next few days Wind, rain and strong gale warnings are in place across the country today. MetService meteorologist Tamara Vikas said most places would have dismal weather for...

New Zealand Herald 1 week ago





Tweets about this