Your weather: Heavy rain, gale force winds, thunderstorms for start of week as Tasman tempest approaches New Zealand
Sunday, 15 December 2019 () Summer will be on hold over the next few days, with much of the country in for a soaking as a storm arrives from the Tasman Sea. MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said the frontal system was due to make landfall on...
Mississippi saw bands of inclement weather take over the skies above on December 16 as heavy rain and lightning thrashed the area of Mt. Olive.
Footage shows glowing clouds with forks of lightning piercing through the skyline as well as rain battering down.
The filmer told Newsflare: "A strong...
We will start off next week in the lower 40s and cloudy skies. Heading towards Christmas, we will be cooling off slightly. Christmas eve currently has temperatures in the mid to upper 30s under mostly..