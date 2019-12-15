Global  

Your weather: Heavy rain, gale force winds, thunderstorms for start of week as Tasman tempest approaches New Zealand

New Zealand Herald Sunday, 15 December 2019 ()
Your weather: Heavy rain, gale force winds, thunderstorms for start of week as Tasman tempest approaches New ZealandSummer will be on hold over the next few days, with much of the country in for a soaking as a storm arrives from the Tasman Sea. MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said the frontal system was due to make landfall on...
News video: Inclement weather brings heavy rain and lightning storms to south Mississippi

Inclement weather brings heavy rain and lightning storms to south Mississippi 01:36

 Mississippi saw bands of inclement weather take over the skies above on December 16 as heavy rain and lightning thrashed the area of Mt. Olive. Footage shows glowing clouds with forks of lightning piercing through the skyline as well as rain battering down. The filmer told Newsflare: "A strong...

NBC26 Storm Shield Forecast [Video]NBC26 Storm Shield Forecast

We will start off next week in the lower 40s and cloudy skies. Heading towards Christmas, we will be cooling off slightly. Christmas eve currently has temperatures in the mid to upper 30s under mostly..

Gino Recchia NBC26 Weather Forecast [Video]Gino Recchia NBC26 Weather Forecast

Tonight, expect temperatures falling into the lower 30s with light southwest winds under mostly clear skies. Sunday, highs will be back in the lower to mid 40s for many of us with another sunny day..

Your weather: Wet and wild Friday before fine weekend for New Zealand

Your weather: Wet and wild Friday before fine weekend for New ZealandA wild Friday is in store for most of New Zealand, with heavy rain, gale-force winds and a chance of thunderstorms. But the good news is the weather should...
New Zealand Herald

Weather: Rain and wind around in most regions for next few days

Weather: Rain and wind around in most regions for next few daysWind, rain and strong gale warnings are in place across the country today. MetService meteorologist Tamara Vikas said most places would have dismal weather for...
New Zealand Herald


