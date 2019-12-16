Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Renter who took curtains, door-stop, smoke alarm ordered to pay $2250

New Zealand Herald Monday, 16 December 2019 ()
Renter who took curtains, door-stop, smoke alarm ordered to pay $2250A Palmerston North renter who stole curtains, shower curtains, a smoke alarm, 10 light bulbs, a door stop and oven trays has been ordered to pay $2250.Klo've O'Brien-Vernon was also penalised for leaving some of her possessions...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

NewZealandNewsV

NewZealandNewsV Renter who took curtains, door-stop, smoke alarm ordered to pay $2250 https://t.co/Vd15h58896 :Auto pickup by wikyou 2 days ago

ErnestWongCA

Ernest Wong Renter who took curtains, door-stop, smoke alarm ordered to pay $2250, via @nzherald https://t.co/ureXght6RG 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.