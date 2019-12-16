Renter who took curtains, door-stop, smoke alarm ordered to pay $2250 Monday, 16 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

A Palmerston North renter who stole curtains, shower curtains, a smoke alarm, 10 light bulbs, a door stop and oven trays has been ordered to pay $2250.Klo've O'Brien-Vernon was also penalised for leaving some of her possessions... A Palmerston North renter who stole curtains, shower curtains, a smoke alarm, 10 light bulbs, a door stop and oven trays has been ordered to pay $2250.Klo've O'Brien-Vernon was also penalised for leaving some of her possessions... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this NewZealandNewsV Renter who took curtains, door-stop, smoke alarm ordered to pay $2250 https://t.co/Vd15h58896 :Auto pickup by wikyou 2 days ago Ernest Wong Renter who took curtains, door-stop, smoke alarm ordered to pay $2250, via @nzherald https://t.co/ureXght6RG 1 week ago