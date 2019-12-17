Nali Lee assaulted her ex-boyfriend in February. In July she got violent again Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

A woman who attacked her ex-boyfriend with nutmeg then bit a bartender while on bail says she is embarrassed by her behaviour.Nali Lee, 27, originally came before the Dunedin District Court after pleading guilty to assault and assault... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this