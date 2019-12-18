Japanese journalist Shiori Ito wins high-profile #MeToo case

A Tokyo court Wednesday awarded 3.3 million yen ($30,000) in damages to journalist Shiori Ito, who accused a former TV reporter of rape in one of the most high-profile cases of the #MeToo movement in Japan. 👓 View full article



