Japanese journalist Shiori Ito wins high-profile #MeToo case
Wednesday, 18 December 2019 () A Tokyo court Wednesday awarded 3.3 million yen ($30,000) in damages to journalist Shiori Ito, who accused a former TV reporter of rape in one of the most high-profile cases of the #MeToo movement in Japan.
Japanese journalist Shiori Ito has won damages from a well-known reporter she accuses of raping her. It's a high-profile victory for Japan's #MeToo movement, which struggles with a culture of silence over sexual assault. Lucy Fielder reports
