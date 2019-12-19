Global  

Australia declares state of emergency for New South Wales amid bushfires and record temps

France 24 Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
Australia's most populous state declared its second state of state of emergency in two months on Thursday as extreme heat and strong winds were expected to fan scores of uncontrolled bushfires.
News video: Australian state declares emergency over bushfires

Australian state declares emergency over bushfires 01:28

 Australia's most populous state declared its second emergency in as many months on Thursday (December 19) as extreme heat and strong winds stoked scores of uncontrolled bushfires, some on Sydney's doorstep. Libby Hogan reports.

