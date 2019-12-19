Australia declares state of emergency for New South Wales amid bushfires and record temps
Thursday, 19 December 2019 () Australia's most populous state declared its second state of state of emergency in two months on Thursday as extreme heat and strong winds were expected to fan scores of uncontrolled bushfires.
