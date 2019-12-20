Canterbury man's 'stick library' for dogs goes viral

Friday, 20 December 2019 ( 5 days ago )

When Kaiapoi man Andrew Taylor decided to collect some sticks for the dogs at the new dog park, he could not have imagine his idea would make headlines all over the world.The 59-year-old toolmaker was trimming trees on the side... When Kaiapoi man Andrew Taylor decided to collect some sticks for the dogs at the new dog park, he could not have imagine his idea would make headlines all over the world.The 59-year-old toolmaker was trimming trees on the side... 👓 View full article

