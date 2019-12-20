Global  

Canterbury man's 'stick library' for dogs goes viral

New Zealand Herald Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
Canterbury man's 'stick library' for dogs goes viralWhen Kaiapoi man Andrew Taylor decided to collect some sticks for the dogs at the new dog park, he could not have imagine his idea would make headlines all over the world.The 59-year-old toolmaker was trimming trees on the side...
News video: Man buried in snow records moment when rescue dog saves him

Man buried in snow records moment when rescue dog saves him 00:33

 Mountain Rescue Search Dogs, a volunteer-based organization in the United Kingdom assists people in danger while on outdoor adventures. If called upon, their trained dogs come to the rescue! Here's an example of a dog saving a man stuck deep in a snow bank. Credit to 'Mountain Rescue Search Dogs'.

Man Is Left Speechless When His Dogs Make This Prehistoric Discovery On The Beach [Video]Man Is Left Speechless When His Dogs Make This Prehistoric Discovery On The Beach

Man Is Left Speechless When His Dogs Make This Prehistoric Discovery On The Beach

Credit: Cerise Media English     Duration: 01:00Published

Pit Bull tackles man in order to steal his hat [Video]Pit Bull tackles man in order to steal his hat

Chaos the Pit Bull loves this guy's hat so much that he just has to have it! Hilarious! Credit: @chaos_the_pitbully (Instagram)

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 00:26Published

loneseawolf

joseph Shaw Canterbury man's 'stick library' for dogs goes viral, via @nzherald https://t.co/L323nFwgzn 8 hours ago

elliepenelope

epk Canterbury man's 'stick library' for dogs goes viral, via @nzherald https://t.co/CD4IZ7RqoK 3 days ago

NewZealandNewsV

NewZealandNewsV Canterbury man's 'stick library' for dogs goes viral https://t.co/fYQYVNiIZw :Auto pickup by wikyou 5 days ago

odtnews

ODT Online When Kaiapoi man Andrew Taylor decided to collect some sticks for the dogs at the new dog park, he could not have i… https://t.co/skHbheQ4c1 5 days ago

NewstalkZB

Newstalk ZB Canterbury man's 'stick library' for dogs goes viral https://t.co/o6923Pzr0p https://t.co/7Hytjmmc5o 5 days ago

newssummedupNZ

News SummedUp NZ Canterbury man's 'stick library' for dogs goes viral https://t.co/h47ApybpwU 5 days ago

mikeschreiber

mikeschreiber Canterbury man's 'stick library' for dogs goes viral https://t.co/y7TomlNjJ9 5 days ago

Canterbury_Lib

Canterbury PublicLib Kind Man Crafts “Stick Library” for All Dogs at His Local Park https://t.co/dGyGI8rFUF via @mymodernmet 1 week ago

