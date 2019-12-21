New Zealand grocery shopping habits on Christmas Eve and Boxing Day revealed

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Last Minute Christmas Shoppers Try To Beat The Clock At Sunvalley Mall On Christmas Eve at the Sunvalley Shopping Center in Concord, it was apparently not too late for last minute shoppers to find gifts. Don Ford reports. (12-24-2019) Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 01:48Published 34 minutes ago ANCHOR 2 FOR CHRISTMAS EVE EVE ANCHOR 2 FOR CHRISTMAS EVE EVE Credit: WEVVPublished 2 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources New Zealand quick Trent Boult on track for 'dream' Boxing Day Test New Zealand pace spearhead Trent Boult says he is "ticking all the right boxes" in his rehab as he looks to return for the Boxing Day Test against Australia.

Zee News 1 week ago



Kent bus times over Christmas and New Year 2019 Timetable changes for all Stagecoach and Arriva services on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, Boxing Day, New Year's Eve and New Year's Day

Kent and Sussex Courier 6 days ago





Tweets about this