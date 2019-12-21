Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

12 Days of Christmas: Ruapotaka Marae

New Zealand Herald Saturday, 21 December 2019 ()
12 Days of Christmas: Ruapotaka MaraeThis Christmas, the Herald is profiling 12 charities chosen to get a $12,000 grant from Auckland Airport as part of its 12 Days of Christmas giving programme – now in its 12th year. The $144,000 comes from generous travellers who...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WMGT - Published < > Embed
News video: Christmas comes early for Anthony Homes Community kids

Christmas comes early for Anthony Homes Community kids

 Local organizations have brought the holiday spirit a few days before Christmas.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Senior poodle is a pro at opening Christmas presents [Video]Senior poodle is a pro at opening Christmas presents

Christmas is a special time for everyone and these days in our pet-friendly climate, it's just as much fun for our beloved animals. Chico is a senior poodle of 17 years and he's done..

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 00:42Published

‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Earns $32 Million on Christmas Day [Video]‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Earns $32 Million on Christmas Day

‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Earns $32 Million on Christmas Day. It was the second-best Christmas Day ever at the U.S. box office. 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' has the highest-grossing..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:00Published


Recent related news from verified sources

FINCA’s 12 Days of Christmas

FINCA has developed a more practical "12 Days of Christmas" list highlighting enrepreneurial ideas from our clients around the world. Read more. The post...
FINCA

12 Days of Christmas: The Kindness Institute

12 Days of Christmas: The Kindness InstituteThis Christmas, the Herald is profiling 12 charities chosen to get a $12,000 grant from Auckland Airport as part of its 12 Days of Christmas giving programme –...
New Zealand Herald

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.