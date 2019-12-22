Global  

Armed police close road in Henderson after reports of person with a firearm

New Zealand Herald Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
Armed police close road in Henderson after reports of person with a firearmArmed police descended on a busy shopping area in West Auckland today.Locals reported seeing multiple police cars, police dogs and armed police on Vitasovich Ave, near K Mart Henderson and other shops. DO YOU KNOW MORE? CONTACT...
letstalkbscs

William RT @vickithesaneone: Wait. Aren’t they illegal? Armed police close road in Henderson after reports of person with a firearm - NZ Herald ht… 11 minutes ago

vickithesaneone

Vicki The Sane One 👩🏻🐴 Wait. Aren’t they illegal? Armed police close road in Henderson after reports of person with a firearm - NZ Herald https://t.co/KyDovQbgS5 13 minutes ago

