Armed police close road in Henderson after reports of person with a firearm
Sunday, 22 December 2019 () Armed police descended on a busy shopping area in West Auckland today.Locals reported seeing multiple police cars, police dogs and armed police on Vitasovich Ave, near K Mart Henderson and other shops. DO YOU KNOW MORE? CONTACT...
A Henderson police officer has been arrested on one charge of Domestic Battery. 29-year-old Tyler Travers, an officer with the Henderson Police Department, was arrested on Dec. 19 and booked into the Henderson Detention Center. The department says he has been placed on paid administrative leave...
You Might Like
Tweets about this
William RT @vickithesaneone: Wait. Aren’t they illegal? Armed police close road in Henderson after reports of person with a firearm - NZ Herald ht… 11 minutes ago
Vicki The Sane One 👩🏻🐴 Wait. Aren’t they illegal? Armed police close road in Henderson after reports of person with a firearm - NZ Herald https://t.co/KyDovQbgS5 13 minutes ago