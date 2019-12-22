Armed police close road in Henderson after reports of person with a firearm

Sunday, 22 December 2019 ( 1 hour ago )

Armed police descended on a busy shopping area in West Auckland today.Locals reported seeing multiple police cars, police dogs and armed police on Vitasovich Ave, near K Mart Henderson and other shops. DO YOU KNOW MORE? CONTACT... Armed police descended on a busy shopping area in West Auckland today.Locals reported seeing multiple police cars, police dogs and armed police on Vitasovich Ave, near K Mart Henderson and other shops. DO YOU KNOW MORE? CONTACT... 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

2 days ago < > Embed Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published Henderson police officer arrested, accused of domestic battery 00:18 A Henderson police officer has been arrested on one charge of Domestic Battery. 29-year-old Tyler Travers, an officer with the Henderson Police Department, was arrested on Dec. 19 and booked into the Henderson Detention Center. The department says he has been placed on paid administrative leave...