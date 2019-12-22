Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Racist or misunderstood tradition, Dutch group defend use of blackface

New Zealand Herald Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
Racist or misunderstood tradition, Dutch group defend use of blackfaceA blackface-wearing festive character will remain in a Christchurch Dutch group's Saint Nicholas Day celebration despite controversy. According to Dutch Folklore, "Black Pete" (Zwarte Piet) was a helper to the Patron Saint Nicholas...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Black Pete: why is the Dutch blackface tradition still going strong? [Video]Black Pete: why is the Dutch blackface tradition still going strong?

Zwarte Piet or Black Pete has been a festive tradition in the Netherlands for generations – which sees thousands of people, who are often white, dress up as the character wearing afro-style wigs, red..

Credit: The Guardian Studio     Duration: 10:17Published

Black Pete: why is the Dutch blackface tradition still going strong? – video [Video]Black Pete: why is the Dutch blackface tradition still going strong? – video

Zwarte Piet or Black Pete has been a festive tradition in the Netherlands for generations – which sees thousands of people, who are often white, dress up as the character wearing afro-style wigs, red..

Credit: Guardian     Duration: 10:17Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AlexAotearoa

Alex RT @NewstalkZB: Racist or misunderstood tradition? Dutch group defend use of blackface https://t.co/tJ3dSfm9pF https://t.co/r818OJVTBE 3 days ago

NewstalkZB

Newstalk ZB Racist or misunderstood tradition? Dutch group defend use of blackface https://t.co/tJ3dSfm9pF https://t.co/r818OJVTBE 3 days ago

Deejay64400473

💧Deejay 💧 Racist or misunderstood tradition? Dutch group defend use of blackface, via @nzherald https://t.co/jMX8ScuQmI So n… https://t.co/mNowIoWp44 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.