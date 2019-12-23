Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Australia fires: PM rejects 'reckless' calls to limit coal industry

BBC News Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
Scott Morrison said Australia would not "engage in reckless and job-destroying" cuts to coal.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

RogTallbloke

Rog Tallbloke 🇬🇧➡️ Australia fires: PM rejects ‘reckless’ calls to limit coal industry https://t.co/LzLiOGGdqD https://t.co/NzAEk4UBm0 14 minutes ago

JohnPerkins2011

John Perkins BBC News - Australia fires: PM rejects 'reckless' calls to limit coal industry https://t.co/euhhODEdYs 14 minutes ago

MaddyLina25

Madeleine Montberg RT @BBCWorld: Australia fires: PM rejects 'reckless' calls to limit coal industry https://t.co/DVKjFe5Siy 16 minutes ago

IainAMalcolm

Iain Malcolm Oh dear, head, sand.......... Australia fires: PM rejects 'reckless' calls to limit coal industry https://t.co/yijM1DrvSa 19 minutes ago

hamsoon

Adam L. Hamsoon RT @MotorsPride: BBC News - Australia fires: PM rejects 'reckless' calls to limit coal industry https://t.co/g6n8OQIsYP 19 minutes ago

gonnoza

ゴン 77 #英字記事100本チャレンジ Australia fires: PM rejects 'reckless' calls to limit coal industry #SmartNews https://t.co/MY4thoKLbZ 20 minutes ago

green_ecofriend

Green Eco-Friend Seems his decision is reckless and life destroying, but he only cares about coal mining jobs. Has he considered ren… https://t.co/ei3F2MOBdD 27 minutes ago

AmsterdameDeRot

Amsterdame De Rotterdame BBC News - Australia fires: PM rejects 'reckless' calls to limit coal industry https://t.co/p5VN0bjRLS 31 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.